Mark Moore Purchases 730 Shares of Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Moore acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £2,628.

Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 368 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.37. Churchill China plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 950.

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 21 earnings per share for the quarter. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

