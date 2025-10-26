Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 303572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.38 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 183,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,237,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,631 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $792.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

