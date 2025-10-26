Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,020,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

NYSE:MLM opened at $621.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

