McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.38, but opened at $112.02. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 25,283 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.62 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 15.62%.The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,844,719.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

