Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,365,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $738.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

