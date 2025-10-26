Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.51, but opened at $71.89. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 30,428 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $79.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.46%.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $235,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,313.20. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,798,088.70. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,671 shares of company stock worth $1,858,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $738.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

