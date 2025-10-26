Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.17 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

