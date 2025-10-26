MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 178702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 5,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,630.68. The trade was a 9.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $28,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,160. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $190,882. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,335,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 509,965 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 110,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 39.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $818.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.