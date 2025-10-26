MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $17.15. Citigroup now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. MNTN shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 165,759 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MNTN from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MNTN from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MNTN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of MNTN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,482,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MNTN during the second quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

