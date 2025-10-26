Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mobileye Global traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 977,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,409,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,337.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

