Mobileye Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 23,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 15,827 call options.

MBLY opened at $13.44 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

