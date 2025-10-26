Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $123.41 and last traded at $122.72. Approximately 828,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 788,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.90.

The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

