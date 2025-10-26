Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNPR. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jones Trading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.42. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

