Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) “Buy (B)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $439.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.11. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.