Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to Sell (D+) at Weiss Ratings

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOV. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Movado Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.50.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.3%

MOV opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.22. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 413.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 59,707 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

