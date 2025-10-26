MP Materials’ (MP) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MP Materials by 11.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 75.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 91.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $352,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.