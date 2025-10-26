MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) Given Buy (B+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b+)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MPLX from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MPLX Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MPLX opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. MPLX has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MPLX will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MPLX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in MPLX by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of MPLX by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MPLX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MPLX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,258,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MPLX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About MPLX

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

