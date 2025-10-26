MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns “Hold (C-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.62. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

