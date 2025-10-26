MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Receives Buy (B-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 1.0%

MSA opened at $168.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety Incorporporated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.