MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Weiss Ratings

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.70.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $542.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.09 and its 200-day moving average is $559.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 8.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

