Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Given “Buy (B)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy (b)" rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $106.28.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,160,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,330,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,933,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,224,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

