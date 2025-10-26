Murphy USA’s (MUSA) Hold (C) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

MUSA opened at $379.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.83. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

