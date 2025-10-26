Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 50.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday. Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VVV opened at $33.73 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

