Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 184.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $82,380.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,376.30. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

