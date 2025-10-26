Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $189.27 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.