Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 285,564 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

