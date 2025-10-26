Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

