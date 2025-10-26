Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,764.75. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,440 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

