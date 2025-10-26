Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $384,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,334,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ESS opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.09.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

