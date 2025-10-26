Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.22 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.