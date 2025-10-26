Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Ball Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

