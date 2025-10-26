Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

SON opened at $40.41 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

