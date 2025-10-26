Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE BILL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

