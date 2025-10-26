Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $386.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,533.64. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

