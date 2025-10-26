Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Gen Digital by 132.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 132.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.22 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

