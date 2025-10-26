Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.