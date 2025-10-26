Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $129.15.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

