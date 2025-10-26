Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,015.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

