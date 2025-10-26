Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

