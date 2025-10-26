Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,391,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,550,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,877 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
