Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,391,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,550,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,877 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.