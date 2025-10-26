MV Oil Trust’s (MVO) Sell (D+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
NYSE MVO opened at $5.21 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MV Oil Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.