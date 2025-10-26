MV Oil Trust’s (MVO) Sell (D+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO opened at $5.21 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.