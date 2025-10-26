Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Receives Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $17.39 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.