MYR Group’s (MYRG) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $221.17.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MYR Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,963,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 172,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 206,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in MYR Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 298,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

