N-able’s (NABL) Sell (D) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price objective (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. N-able has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In other news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 332.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 89.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 790,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 373,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

