NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $325.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $125,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,725.88. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 362.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 51.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $219,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

