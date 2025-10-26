Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $198.99 and last traded at $194.34, with a volume of 157043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.59.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,310.51. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,446 shares of company stock worth $11,207,899. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after acquiring an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Natera by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

