National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NBHC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

