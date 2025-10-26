National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

NA opened at C$154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.85. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.67 and a 12-month high of C$155.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

