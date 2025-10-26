National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 price target on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NASDAQ NESR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.