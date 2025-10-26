Navan, Inc. (NAVN) Plans to Raise $922.50 million in October 30th IPO

Navan, Inc. (NAVN) plans to raise $922.50 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 36,900,000 shares at $24.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Navan, Inc. generated $612 million in revenue and had a net loss of $188.50 million. Navan, Inc. has a market cap of $6.21 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Jefferies, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., MUFG, Needham & Co. and BTIG acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Loop Capital Markets, Academy Securities and Rosenblatt were co-managers.

Navan, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We make software that streamlines business travel and expense management. Our app lets travelers manage their hotel reservations, travel arrangements and expenses – all in one spot.Â As of Jan 31, 2025, Navan had more than 10,000 active customers. Crate & Barrel, DataDog, Heineken, Lyft, Shopify, Snowflake, Thomson Reuters and Zoom are among Navan’s customers, according to the company’s website. From the prospectus:Â Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modernÂ business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparkingÂ innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. TheseÂ moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance. We built Navan for theÂ road warriors, for CEOs and CFOs who understand travelâ€™s critical importance to their strategy, theÂ finance teams who demand precision and control, the executive assistants juggling itineraries, and theÂ program admins ensuring seamless events. Navan is an end-to-end, AI-powered software platform built to simplify the global business T&EÂ experience, benefiting users, customers, and suppliers. From day one, we leveraged technology toÂ reimagine business travel. We built a comprehensive platform that serves as the foundation for furtherÂ disruption. We deliver delightful, personalized experiences for users, efficiency and control for customers,Â and direct market access for suppliersâ€”all powered by our proprietary AI framework, Navan Cognition. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended July 31, 2025. (Note: Navan unveiled its IPO’s terms on Oct. 10, 2025, in an S-1/A filing – 36.92 million shares at a price range of $24.00 to $26.00 to raise $923 million, if priced at the $25.00 mid-point of its rang. Of the 36.92 million shares in the IPO, Navan is offering 30 million shares and the selling stockholders are offering 6.92 million shares. Background: Navan disclosed its IPO plans on Sept. 19, 2025, in an S-1 filing. Estimated IPO proceeds were $100 million, a placeholder figure.) “.

Navan, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has employees. The company is located at 3045 Park Boulevard Palo Alto, California 94306 and can be reached via phone at (888) 505-8747 or on the web at http://www.navan.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.